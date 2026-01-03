Centre proposes unique ID for EV batteries to boost traceability and recycling

According to officials quoted by reports, the BPAN will function as a digital identity for batteries, enabling regulators, manufacturers and recyclers to access verified information on origin, chemistry, ownership history and end-of-life status. This is expected to improve oversight of the battery supply chain while discouraging the circulation of substandard or illegally recycled battery components.

The framework places particular emphasis on electric vehicle batteries, given their scale of use and environmental footprint. By improving traceability, the ministry aims to support efficient recycling processes and promote the reuse of batteries for second-life applications such as stationary energy storage, thereby reducing waste and dependence on fresh raw materials.

The proposal also aligns with broader policy goals around circular economy practices and responsible resource management. Officials say a standardized identification system could make it easier to enforce extended producer responsibility norms, ensuring manufacturers remain accountable for batteries even after they are no longer fit for vehicular use.

If implemented, the BPAN system would mark a significant step in formalising India’s battery ecosystem, which is expected to grow rapidly alongside EV penetration. The ministry is expected to consult industry stakeholders before finalising the framework, with the aim of balancing regulatory oversight with ease of compliance for manufacturers and recyclers.