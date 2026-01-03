Weekly Review: Holiday hangover caps momentum as precious metals enter 2026 sideways

CHENNAI: Gold, silver and platinum witnessed mixed and largely range-bound trading during the week from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026, as investors balanced year-end positioning with cautious optimism at the start of the new calendar year. Thin holiday volumes, shifting expectations around global interest rates and a steady US dollar shaped price action across precious metals, keeping sharp moves largely in check.

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the week, supported by safe-haven demand and expectations that major central banks may turn more accommodative later in 2026. However, gains were capped as the US dollar remained relatively firm and bond yields showed limited softening, reducing the immediate appeal of non-yielding assets. The yellow metal saw some profit booking toward the end of the week as risk appetite improved in equity markets, but overall managed to hold on to its weekly gains, reflecting lingering caution among investors amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.