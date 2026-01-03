Weekly Review: Indian markets shake off year-end caution to finish week strong

The Nifty 50 surged to new all-time highs, supported by optimism surrounding upcoming Q3 earnings and sustained confidence in India’s structural growth story. While FMCG stocks witnessed selective pressure due to sector-specific challenges, the overall market tone remained decisively bullish. The week reflected a healthy rotational rally at elevated levels, laying a constructive foundation for the new calendar year, he added.

Looking ahead, market focus is set to shift toward the Q3 earnings season, with traders likely to build positions selectively ahead of results from key index heavyweights. Beyond earnings expectations, high-frequency indicators tracking industrial activity will be closely monitored to confirm the resilience and durability of the broader economic recovery. Domestically, S&P Global Services and Composite PMI data will provide further insights into business momentum and employment trends, with manufacturing activity expected to remain supportive amid policy tailwinds and improving rural demand.”

He added that as markets settle into 2026, Indian equities are expected to retain an upward bias, underpinned by strong domestic fundamentals, steady domestic institutional inflows, and expectations of healthy corporate earnings growth. Seasonal optimism and comfortable liquidity conditions continue to support a buy-on-dips approach, particularly in fundamentally strong names, he said.



Geographically, market activity was driven by institutional flows returning after the holiday lull, while retail participation remained steady. Volatility stayed contained through the week, reinforcing a buy-on-dips sentiment among traders and short-term investors. Technical indicators also remained supportive, with key support levels holding firm during minor intraday pullbacks.

"Globally, attention will remain on US non-farm payrolls and unemployment data, which could shape expectations around the Federal Reserve’s rate path and overall risk appetite. Stable commodity prices and relatively easing geopolitical tensions are likely to support sentiment.

While short-term volatility around global data releases cannot be ruled out, the underlying market structure remains firmly positive, encouraging a selectively optimistic approach as 2026 unfolds," Ponmudi added.

Overall, the final week of December and the opening days of January marked a transition from year-end consolidation to a renewed bullish tone. While early trade reflected caution and low volumes, the strong finish underscored confidence in the domestic equity story as markets entered 2026. Going ahead, investors are likely to track corporate earnings updates, global macro developments and sector-specific triggers to assess whether the current momentum can be sustained in the weeks ahead.