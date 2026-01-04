‘Govt should increase PLI support to solar sector in Budget 2026’

As India is aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

by 2070, a commitment made at the COP26 summit, usage of solar energy

is gaining momentum. While the government has introduced policies like

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Manish Gupta, Chairman, Insolation

Energy Ltd (INA Solar), India's leading solar panel manufacturing

company, talks to Pushpita Dey about how the adoption can further be enhanced and what more the industry expects from the government. Edited excerpts:



INA Solar has emerged as a strong domestic player in modules and

panels. What is your roadmap to compete with global giants? Any plans for global expansion?

We have three units of solar panel manufacturing. Total cumulative

capacity is around 1.53 gigawatt and we are also expanding to solar

manufacturing, up to 7 gigawatt and our unit 4 and unit 5 already

started in full swing construction in the MP where we are upcoming

with 4.5 gigawatt of the solar cell and 18,000 metric tonne annual

capacity of aluminium frame. We are also coming up with the 500

megawatt of the Kusum Component - a project in IPP with the PPA with

the Rajasthan government.



In next two years, we are planning to deploy more than 3,000 crore

rupees for solar component manufacturing especially solar panel, cell

and aluminium frame, especially for this Kusum projects. We are very

much optimistic for future market, for energy market in our country

and we are aligned with our honourable Prime Minister's dream to make

in India for solar component manufacturing from polysilicon to solar

panel.



What is the import dependence for solar cell manufacturing in

India, particularly on China?

Solar manufacturing requires more than 13 types of raw materials.

Earlier, India was heavily dependent on imports for key inputs such as

solar cells, glass, aluminium and other components needed to

manufacture solar panels. However, domestic capacity for solar cell

manufacturing has expanded significantly and continues to grow. Over

the next two to three years, India is expected to achieve

self-reliance in solar cells, as well as in glass, aluminium and other

key inputs. The government’s focus on Make in India is accelerating

localisation across the value chain.



The two remaining critical challenges are wafers and polysilicon,

where dependence on China remains high. With the central government

now prioritising the complete manufacturing chain—from polysilicon to

finished solar panels—India is likely to achieve end-to-end

self-sufficiency within the next four to five years.



Considering the recent geo-political turmoil, did you face any

import challenges?

We don't face any problem with the raw material import. Our majority

of raw materials are imported either from China or from Malaysia or

Vietnam. For these countries, there is no challenge we have what is

the duty importing from these countries we pay that duty and we import

material there is no problem.



With Budget around the corner, what do you expect from the government?

The key expectation is an increase in PLI support, particularly for

upstream segments such as wafers and polysilicon. Government could

announce a separate, dedicated PLI scheme for this segment to

strengthen domestic value chains. In addition, PM Surya Ghar 2 and

KUSUM Yojana 2 should be rolled out, alongside faster approvals and

execution of transmission infrastructure. Crucially, the government

must guarantee 100% power evacuation. Any delay in transmission lines

could jeopardise over ₹3 lakh crore already invested in solar

manufacturing, putting the entire component ecosystem at risk.



Do you think there will be an impact of United States' retreat from

sustainable finance under president Donald Trump? Will it become

difficult to gee green financing particularly for small players?

There is effectively no alternative for financial institutions but to

fund the green energy sector. What was earlier seen as a policy

requirement has now become an economic and developmental necessity.

India’s total installed power generation capacity stands at about 462

GW, compared with over 2,500 GW in the US and more than 3,300 GW in

China, highlighting how far India still has to go. The transition to

renewable energy is unavoidable, especially as the Supreme Court and

several High Courts have declined approvals for new thermal power

projects. With limited scope for fossil-fuel expansion, renewable

energy remains the only viable path forward. This makes it imperative

for both the government and the financial sector to step up

investments to support India’s long-term energy transition.