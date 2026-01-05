FLY91 leases two ATR 72-600 aircraft, expands operation

With the addition of these aircraft, FLY91’s fleet strength will increase to six. The expansion aligns with the strategy to deepen connectivity across India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities while strengthening regional air links, according to the airline.

“This transaction reinforces our commitment to building a resilient and scalable regional airline through measured growth,” said Manoj Chacko, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, FLY91. “The ATR 72-600 is integral to our operational philosophy, offering an optimal balance of efficiency, reliability and performance for short-haul regional routes. Partnering once again with DAE enables us to expand our fleet while maintaining financial discipline and capital efficiency.”

FLY91 had earlier inducted its first two aircraft through DAE. The airline said that the ATR 72-600 remains the cornerstone of their fleet strategy, offering proven turboprop economics, short take-off and landing capabilities, and performance ideally suited for operations at secondary and underserved airports.

Since commencing commercial operations in March 2024, FLY91 has built a regional network connecting Goa’s Manohar International Airport with destinations such as Solapur, Jalgaon and Agatti (Lakshadweep Islands), while also providing connectivity to key urban hubs including Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.