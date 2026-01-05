Income disparity, tough work conditions plague gig work

Even as the debate around gig workers’ earnings refuses to die down, HR and staffing solution companies point to wide disparities in monthly average incomes and tough work conditions leading to high attrition rate. While Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has claimed that a delivery partner can earn over Rs 25,000 a month on average, workers’ unions contest this, saying that on a normal day gig workers earn just Rs 6–Rs11 per delivery. They also note that many food delivery platforms initially paid as much as Rs 50 per delivery.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation by The New Indian Express suggests that, on average, food delivery partners of Eternal (formerly Zomato) earn about Rs13,800 a month, based on data as of September 30, 2025. A year ago, this figure was around Rs10,000. Actual payouts, however, vary significantly: partners who put in longer hours can earn upwards of Rs50,000 a month.

In a social media post, Goyal said: “In 2025, average earnings per hour (EPH), excluding tips, for a delivery partner on Zomato were Rs102. In 2024, this number was Rs92, a 10.9% year-on-year increase. Over a longer horizon also, EPH has shown steady growth.”

According to a CIEL HR study, 70% of gig workers earn less than Rs50,000 a month, 29% earn up to Rs25,000 and 41% earn between Rs25,000 and Rs50,000. About 21% earn Rs50,000-₹80,000, while 9% earn more than Rs80,000 a month.

While there is a general perception that gig workers earn between Rs20,000 and Rs28,000 a month, Manoj Yadav, Maharashtra general secretary of the All India Gig Workers’ Union, disputes this. “On a normal day, gig workers get Rs6– Rs11 per delivery. However, this varies significantly by city, hours worked, incentives and fuel costs,” he says. On high-demand days, incentives can be as high as 100% of delivery charges. For instance, on December 31, delivery partners could earn an additional Rs 6-Rs11 per delivery as incentives.

Staffing firms also point out that the gig economy sees the highest attrition rates in the employment market. Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO & MD of CIEL HR Services, says attrition among gig workers is around 15–18% every month, translating to nearly 180% annually. “This is largely because gig work is flexible by design, and many workers find it difficult to adapt to on-ground realities,” he says.

Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president at TeamLease Services, estimates monthly attrition in the gig workforce at 40–50%. “This is primarily driven by the flexible nature of gig work, income volatility, seasonal demand shifts, and workers moving between platforms in search of better payouts or incentives,” he says.