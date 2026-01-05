Stock markets decline in early trade dragged by IT firms

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday, dragged by blue-chip IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 125.96 points to 85,636.05 during early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 30. 95 points to 26,297.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and NTPC were among the biggest laggards.

However, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 289.80 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 677.38 crore.