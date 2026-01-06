Auto retail sales grew 15% in December, 7.71% in CY 2025

FADA President C S Vigneshwar said that CY2025 was a tale of two halves as sales between January and August remained subdued despite supportive macro cues such as direct tax relief in the Union Budget and RBI’s cumulative rate easing through 2025.

“The turning point came from September onwards, when the landmark GST 2.0 rate rationalisation—including meaningful reductions for mass segments like small cars, two-wheelers (up to 350cc), three-wheelers and key commercial categories—improved affordability and lifted sentiment, leading to a clear upshift through Sept–Dec,” added Vigneshwar.

Commenting on December sales, he stated that December benefited from the continued positive sentiment post GST 2.0, year-end offers, and a fair amount of pre-buying ahead of expected price revisions in January, helping dealers convert enquiries and spillover bookings in a time-bound manner.

Two-wheeler retail was up 9.50% to 13.16 lakh units YoY in December. CV retail witnessed a robust month, registering 24.60% YoY growth to 83,666 units.

Going forward, the auto retail body expects demand to remain positive, supported by the post-GST 2.0 sentiment, a packed calendar of festivals and the marriage season, and typical financial-year-end buying. “Rural tailwinds look constructive as official updates show rabi sowing is tracking ahead of last year, and IMD’s forecast of a colder January is expected to be favourable for key winter crops—both of which can improve cash flows and confidence,” FADA said in its near term outlook.

It added, “On the macro side, the RBI’s repo rate at 5.25% provides incremental comfort on borrowing costs, while the market is also discussing a consumption-supportive, tax-relief oriented Union Budget—which, if delivered, can further lift discretionary demand.”