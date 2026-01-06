Axis Max Life extends insurance plan to students, offers them cover of up to Rs 2 crore

CHENNAI: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has extended its Smart Term Plan Plus, to students. This insurance policy enables young adults pursuing higher education to secure a life cover of up to Rs 2 crore, far exceeding the nominal limits usually available to non-earning individuals.

By aiming to shift the entry point of life insurance from the average age of 35 to 18 years, Axis Max Life is trying to address a critical protection gap. Previously, young adults in graduation or post-graduation were excluded from the protection net due to a lack of personal income proof. For these customers, it is an opportunity to lock in lower premiums, thus gaining a lifelong head start.

Vaibhav Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head – Product Management and E-Commerce Channel, Axis Max Life, said, “To realise the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047,' we must expand the protection net to evolving segments. Following our successful term plan for women, this student-centric proposition is a natural progression in our journey to cover students as first-time customers.”

He added, “By introducing life cover at an early-life stage, we are redefining insurance as a milestone of financial maturity rather than a tax-saving instrument. While students may lack verifiable income proofs, their potential is immense; where through innovative underwriting processes, we are allowing them to lock in lower premiums and secure their future early. This initiative ensures India’s youth start their professional journey with a foundation of security for their families, right from their formative years.”

The proposition also offers comprehensive protection through an Accidental Death & Dismemberment Rider and Critical Illness and Disability Rider providing students with access to health check-ups and mental health counseling.