CCI flags price collusion in steel sector, finds Tata Steel, JSW, SAIL among violators

The market competition watchdog has also held 56 senior executives responsible for price collusion during various periods between 2015 and 2023, including JSW’s managing director Sajjan Jindal, Tata Steel CEO T.V. Narendran and four former chairpersons of SAIL. The findings were part of an order dated October 6, which has been made public for the first time now.

The investigation was triggered by complaints from user groups who alleged sharp and coordinated price hikes and supply restrictions. As the inquiry progressed, the scope widened to include a large number of producers and industry associations, reflecting the regulator’s view that the alleged collusion was not limited to a handful of firms but involved a broad section of the industry. The commission has also held several senior executives responsible for their role in the conduct, underscoring its stance that accountability extends beyond corporate entities to individuals involved in decision-making.

While the order establishes liability, the case is not yet at its final stage. The companies concerned have been asked to submit detailed financial information for the relevant years, which will be used to determine penalties. Under competition law, fines can be substantial, potentially linked to profits or turnover during the period of violation. The firms are also expected to respond to the findings and may contest the conclusions before a final order is issued.

The implications of the ruling are significant for both the steel sector and the broader economy. Steel is a critical input for infrastructure and industrial growth, and any distortion in pricing has a direct impact on project costs and downstream industries. If the findings are upheld, they reinforce concerns that coordinated pricing may have contributed to higher costs for builders, manufacturers and public infrastructure projects, ultimately affecting consumers and taxpayers.

From a regulatory perspective, the case signals a more assertive approach by the competition watchdog in scrutinising market conduct in concentrated industries. The inclusion of leading private producers and a major public sector company highlights the regulator’s intent to apply competition law uniformly, regardless of ownership or market stature. It also sets a strong precedent for personal liability of executives, which could alter how pricing and coordination decisions are made within large corporations.

Market reaction has reflected unease over the potential financial and reputational impact on the companies involved. Investors are weighing the risk of penalties, prolonged legal proceedings and tighter regulatory oversight against the sector’s long-term demand outlook. In the near term, uncertainty around the final outcome is likely to keep sentiment cautious, even as steel demand remains supported by infrastructure spending.

Overall, the CCI’s finding marks a pivotal moment for India’s steel industry. It brings competition concerns in a strategically important sector into sharp focus and could reshape industry practices if the final order leads to meaningful penalties and corrective measures. The next phase of the process, including company responses and the regulator’s final decision, will be closely watched for its impact on pricing behaviour, corporate governance and competition enforcement in India’s industrial landscape.