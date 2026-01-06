India adds 81 GW solar module manufacturing capacity in a single year: Prahlad Joshi

“From 2014 to 2025, India’s solar module manufacturing has witnessed exceptionally high growth, marking a decisive transformation in the Renewable Energy sector. This journey of sustained progress saw a sharp acceleration during 2024–2025, reflecting rapid expansion and rising momentum. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi , this growth underscores India’s strengthening Atmanirbharta and long-term commitment to a robust, future-ready Clean Energy ecosystem,” said the minister.

Solar modules are vital components for generating power from sunlight. While production has historically been concentrated in China, India has rapidly scaled its domestic capabilities. The minister also noted that the capacity for producing solar cells—the high-tech components inside modules that convert light into electricity—rose from 1.2 GW in 2014 to approximately 25 GW by March 2025. Manufacturing these cells domestically is critical for India’s energy security, as it reduces heavy reliance on imports, which have historically seen over 80% of components sourced from China.

The surge in capacity reflects the strong impact of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has successfully driven large-scale investments and accelerated domestic manufacturing. India has introduced several protective measures, including the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and a proposed 30% anti-dumping duty on Chinese cells and modules.