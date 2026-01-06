Reliance denies Russian crude shipments to Jamnagar refinery

CHENNAI: Reliance Industries Limited has on Tuesday rejected reports that Russian crude oil shipments are currently headed to its Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat. The company issued a statement saying that recent media claims suggesting at least three tankers carrying Russian oil were destined for the refinery are “blatantly untrue.”

Bloomberg had on 2nd June reported that three tankers carrying close to 2.2 million barrels of Russia’s Urals crude are currently on their way to the company’s Jamnagar refining complex, where the oil will be used mainly for producing fuels for the domestic market, quoting sources familiar with the development.

In an X post on Tuesday, Reliance said; "No Russian crude cargoes have arrived at the Jamnagar facility in the past three weeks, and the company does not expect any deliveries of Russian oil in January."

The clarification comes amid heightened global scrutiny over energy trade flows, particularly as the US and European Union have imposed sanctions on major Russian oil producers. Reliance had previously adjusted its crude sourcing to comply with tightening rules, including suspending Russian oil intake for certain refinery operations last year. The company’s rebuttal underscores its stance that current supply movements do not involve new Russian crude deliveries to the Jamnagar complex, which is one of the world’s largest refining hubs.