Sensex, Nifty extend losses for second session on profit booking

Market breadth was subdued, with declines outpacing advances, though the broader market did not see aggressive selling. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also edged lower, mirroring the cautious tone in frontline indices. The absence of strong domestic triggers kept investors on the sidelines, while uncertainty around global interest rate cues and commodity prices added to the restrained mood.

"Indian equity markets closed marginally lower, as investor sentiment turned cautious amid a sharp decline in index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd, which weighed on benchmark indices. The risk-off tone was further reinforced by rising geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff-related concerns, prompting profit-taking at higher levels and capping broader market momentum," says R Punmudi, CEO at the equity and wealth management firm Enrich Money.

Banking and financial stocks were among the main drags on the indices, as profit-taking emerged after their recent outperformance.

"Bank Nifty opened on a weak note but rebounded sharply to test the 60,300 zone, where selling pressure capped further upside. Following this rejection, the index moved into a downward-sloping consolidation between 60,300 and 60,000, forming a clear bullish flag pattern on intraday charts," Ponmudi added.

Energy and metal shares also slipped, tracking weakness in global commodities and concerns over near-term demand trends. In contrast, select defensive stocks, including FMCG and pharmaceuticals, showed relative resilience, helping limit deeper losses.

Information technology stocks traded mixed, supported by a stable outlook for overseas demand but capped by valuation concerns after recent gains. PSU banks and a few private lenders outperformed the broader market, indicating selective buying in stocks with stronger balance sheets and earnings visibility.

From a technical perspective, market participants view the ongoing decline as a healthy pause within a broader uptrend. Key support levels are seen around the recent lows, and analysts believe sustained holding above these levels could attract fresh buying interest. The lack of panic selling suggests investors are waiting for clearer signals before taking directional bets.

Overall, Tuesday’s close reflected a cautious and consolidative phase for Indian equities. With valuations elevated and global uncertainties lingering, markets may remain range-bound in the near term, even as longer-term fundamentals linked to domestic growth and infrastructure spending continue to provide underlying support.