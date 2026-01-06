Uber India’s 2025 trips jump 26.5%, equal to 8,840 Srinagar-Kanyakumari runs every day

Calendar year 2025 was a record year for Uber in India, as the ride-hailing giant reported that its trips spanned over 11.6 billion kilometres, marking a 26.5% increase compared to 2024. To put this into perspective, that’s over 3.2 million trips from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in the year, or 8,840 times every single day.

“In 2025, Indians Ubered more than ever before, building on last year’s momentum and setting fresh benchmarks for mobility,” said Uber in its annual data report ‘How India Ubered’. The top five cities in India with the highest number of Uber rides in 2025 were Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

The top five cities in terms of the fastest average speeds clocked on the roads were Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. Uber’s insight shows that Mumbai followed by Kolkata saw the highest proportion of late-night trips while Mumbai, Guwahati, and Chennai led in weekend travel as a share of total trips.

Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest share of office-hour trips (as a percentage of total trips booked) while Agra, Mysore, Puri, and Lonavala emerged as the most frequented tourist destinations via Uber Intercity.

Further, most Uber trips were booked at 6 PM with Friday continuing to be the most popular day of the week for booking. November emerged as the most popular month of the year and December 12, 2025, saw the highest number of trips booked on a single day.