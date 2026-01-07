Bayer sues Covid-jab makers, alleging mRNA patent violation

Frankfurt: German agrichemical giant Bayer confirmed to AFP on Wednesday that it was suing American pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson as well as Germany's BioNTech, alleging they broke a patent to make Covid jabs.

The defendants allegedly used a patented mRNA process developed in the 1980s by US biotech firm Monsanto -- now a Bayer subsidiary -- as part of efforts to make crops more resistant to pests, according to suits filed in Delaware and New Jersey federal courts on Tuesday.

"This lawsuit alleges the defendants infringed on patented innovations owned by Bayer which increase mRNA stability and which Bayer initially used for agricultural purposes," a Bayer spokesman said, alleging that it allowed them to solve "one of the biggest challenges they faced during vaccine development".

Biotech firm BioNTech collaborated with Pfizer to make the blockbuster Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine, the first to receive approval in the West, basing it on novel use of mRNA technology.

Moderna's vaccine is also an mRNA product, while Johnson and Johnson's delivers a genetically modified cold virus that triggers an immune response protective against Covid.