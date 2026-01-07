Boosted by services sector, India's economy estimated to grow at 7.4% in FY26

India’s economy is estimated to grow at 7.4% in real terms in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), up from 6.5% in the previous year, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the National Statistics Office on Wednesday. The RBI has predicted the GDP growth at 7.3% for FY26.

The growth is largely propelled by a strong performance in the services sector, which saw a 9.1% expansion in real Gross Value Added (GVA). Within services, the Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services and Public Administration, Defence & Other Services segments recorded a remarkable 9.9% growth at constant prices.

The secondary sector, comprising manufacturing and construction, is estimated to grow at 6.6%, indicating steady industrial activity. Manufacturing GVA in real terms grew at 7%, higher than 4.5% in the previous year. However, the primary sector—agriculture and mining—showed moderation, with growth at 2.7% in real GVA terms compared to 4.4% in the previous year.