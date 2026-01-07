'Darkest day': Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal mourns death of son in skiing accident

Vedanta Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal’s son, Agnivesh Agarwal, has died following a skiing accident in the United States. Agnivesh was 49. Agnivesh Agarwal was chairman of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, a Vedanta-promoted company. He was also on the board of several other Vedanta Ltd subsidiaries and associated companies.

In an emotional post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Agarwal said his son, who was recovering well in hospital after the accident, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. “We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans,” he wrote, calling it “the darkest day” of his life.

Recalling his son’s life, Agarwal said Agnivesh was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to be “a man of strength, compassion, and purpose.” He described him as a sportsman, musician and leader, who studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, and went on to establish Fujairah Gold. Agnivesh later served as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc.

“Beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human,” the Vedanta chairman wrote, adding that Agnivesh was not just his son but also his close friend.

Agarwal also said that even in grief, he and his wife Kiran draw strength from the thousands of young people working across the Vedanta group, whom they consider their children. He recalled Agnivesh’s strong belief in building a self-reliant India and his frequent questioning of why the country should lag behind despite its potential.