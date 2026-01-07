Housing sales slip as price surge tests affordability in major cities

Market performance varied significantly across cities. While some southern markets managed to hold up or even record modest growth in transactions, northern and western regions faced greater resistance from buyers due to sharper price escalation. In markets where prices rose at a faster pace, buyers adopted a wait-and-watch approach, delaying purchase decisions in anticipation of either price stabilisation or more attractive financing conditions.

Knight Frank’s analysis suggests that the resilience seen in housing demand over the past few years is now giving way to a more selective and value-conscious phase. End-users remain active, but they are increasingly focused on affordability, project quality and delivery timelines. At the same time, investor participation has moderated, particularly in mid-income segments where capital values have already risen significantly.

The report also highlights a growing divergence between sales volumes and sales value. While the number of units sold declined marginally, the total value of homes transacted continued to increase due to higher prices, underlining the ongoing shift towards premium and upper-mid segments. Developers, in response, have largely prioritised higher-margin projects, which has further constrained supply in the affordable and lower mid-income categories.

Looking ahead, Knight Frank expects housing demand to remain stable but cautious in the near term. Any meaningful revival in volumes is likely to depend on a combination of price moderation, sustained income growth and clarity on interest rate movements. If prices continue to outpace income growth, the market could see a prolonged phase of consolidation, with sales increasingly concentrated in select micro-markets and end-user-driven segments rather than broad-based expansion.