IndiGo takes delivery of India’s first Airbus A321XLR at Delhi Airport

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said that this is an important milestone as we prepare to redefine long-haul travel for India. “The advanced capabilities of this aircraft enable us to reach newer regions across the globe and further strengthen India's position as a key player in international aviation. This reinforces our commitment to giving wings to the nation by connecting it to the world.”

The Airbus A321XLR, with its 8,700 km range and superior fuel efficiency, marks a key addition to IndiGo’s fleet as India’s largest airline eyes expansion into long-haul international routes.

Jürgen Westermeier, President & Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia said that by opening up mid-to-long-haul routes that were previously unreachable by single-aisle aircraft, this delivery serves as a catalyst for IndiGo's international growth while significantly enhancing India's global connectivity.

“The A321XLR will act as a bridge, linking Indian cities to new destinations across the world and further support India's ambition to become a global aviation hub,” added Westmermeier.

The aircraft features a dual-class configuration, offering 12 IndiGoStretch and 183 economy class seats. It is equipped with advanced RECARO seating and powered by CFM International’s LEAP engine.

IndiGo has partnered with Bluebox to offer digital in-flight experience on A321XLRs. The default meals will be vegetarian, although an option to pre-book non-vegetarian meals will be available at the time of booking. Additionally, alcoholic beverages can be purchased by customers on board the Economy cabin or pre-booked and will be offered with compliments to IndiGoStretch customers.