Infosys and AWS collaborate to accelerate enterprise adoption of GenAI

CHENNAI: India’s leading IT services company Infosys on Wednesday announced its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative focuses on combining Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI (GenAI) technologies, and Amazon Q Developer, AWS’s generative AI-powered assistant, to enhance Infosys’ internal operations and drive innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.
The company is harnessing the power of Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions, such as software development, HR, recruitment, sales, and vendor management. For example, in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), the integration of Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer enables automated documentation and provides tailored support for tasks like code generation, debugging, testing, and legacy code modernization, significantly enhancing workflow efficiency and accuracy.
Through its collaboration with AWS, Infosys integrates advanced AI capabilities to streamline complex tasks, accelerate project timelines, and enhance employee experiences while driving productivity. The IT services company is also leveraging AWS GenAI services to deliver cutting-edge solutions across industries. These include advanced end-user engagement capabilities for sports and entertainment, powered by Infosys Topaz and Amazon Bedrock, enabling dynamic, real-time personalized experiences to enhance engagement for millions of fans worldwide.
Sandeep Dutta, President, Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia, said, “Infosys is setting a new benchmark for enterprise transformation through the strategic adoption of generative AI at scale. The combined strengths of Amazon Q and Infosys Topaz will help organizations innovate, achieve operational agility, and unlock differentiated value for their clients.
Through this collaboration, Infosys and AWS are committed to delivering solutions rooted in technical excellence and tailored to address the unique demands of global industries.” Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, “Our collaboration with AWS is fundamentally reshaping how enterprise value is created and delivered.
By integrating Amazon Q Developer with Infosys Topaz, we are not just transforming our internal functions, such as development cycles, but also enabling our clients to reimagine critical functions like HR, recruitment, and vendor management. Together, we are building an AI-first ecosystem that empowers enterprises to navigate their next business transformation with agility and precision. This is about amplifying human potential to drive innovation and deliver impact at an unprecedented scale.”