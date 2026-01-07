RBI wants to cap banks' dividend pay-out at 75% of net income

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has come out with a draft framework on dividend pay by banks proposing to cap the pay-out at 75% of net profit.

The draft regulations, issued late Tuesday, suggest compliance with applicable regulatory capital norms at the end of the previous fiscal year and continued compliance in the year of the dividend pay-out with capital levels remaining above the regulatory thresholds even after the dividend payment.

Domestic banks must report positive adjusted net profit for the relevant period, while foreign banks operating in branch mode must have positive net income to remit profit to their head offices. In addition, banks must also not be subject to any explicit restrictions imposed by the RBI or any other authority to be eligible to pay dividend, the draft said.