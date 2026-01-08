BMW clocks record volume in 2025 selling over 18,000 units, up 14%

In on-year terms, he said the EV share within its model range more than doubled from 8% in 2024 to a high 21% in 2025.

“For the first time we crossed the 18,000-units mark sales and the fact that we are growing very strongly at over 14%, above the industry average growth, driven by growing demand from across models,” Brar said.

“In 2025, every month and every quarter stood out with highest-ever sales performance, with quarterly growth rates higher than that of average luxury segment in the country. Quarter 4 car sales were at an all-time high of 6,023 units with over 17% growth,” he added.

Brar further said the company continues to lead the luxe EV space with over 60% market share and has sold 3,753 units in the year, which is a growth of more than 200% over 2023’s numbers. Since 2022, BMW has been leading the luxury EV space.

Brar also said, unlike its peers who saw a decline in EV sales after the GST rate was reduced for other automobiles (EVs attract only 5% GST), his sales have in fact increased by 6 percentage points to 23 in the December quarter from 17 before the GST rate cuts.

BMW has the widest EV line-up of seven cars and two scooters and iX, i5, i7 (in the top model range), i4, iX1 long wheelbase, CE 04, and CE 02; and the Mini Countryman E and the Mini Countryman SE ALL4. Of these iX1 is in the entry level is the largest selling EV not only for the company, but also for the premium EV segment in the country, Brar said.

Giving a breakup of the sales numbers, Brar said the volume of long wheelbase models has jumped over 162% to 8,608 units. The long wheelbase models now contribute 50% to total sales compared to 29% last year and the 3 Series is the highest-selling premium sedan for the company as well as in its segment. Sports activity vehicles (SAV) sales rise by over 22% to 10,748 units and this commands 60% of total sales. The X1 is the highest selling SAV followed by the X5.

The company had launched 20 new models across the BMW, Minis, and the Motorrad brands in 2025, including iX1 long wheelbase, X3, 2 series Gran Coupe from the BMW stable, and the JCW Countryman All4 and the Convertible from the Mini stable, he said, adding the company has lined up 10 launches in 2026 of which six will be brand new models and the rest will be variants of the existing models.

However, Mini delivered only muted sales at 730 units in 2025, up just about 3% despite new launches such as the Convertible, Countryman JCW ALL4 and Countryman SE ALL4 in the last quarter. The best-selling model is the Cooper S, which saw a 47% growth.

On dealership expansion, Brar said the company will have 20 more touchpoints across 18 new cities this year, from 97 now across 40 cities. Mostly led by dealers, the company will invest Rs 400 crore in 2026 for expansion.