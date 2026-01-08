India weighs lifting curbs on Chinese firms in bid to reset trade ties

Officials now say the finance ministry is considering scrapping these requirements as part of a broader reassessment of economic ties with China. The move is aimed at reviving competition in government contracts and speeding up the execution of public projects that have faced delays due to a limited pool of qualified bidders. Chinese firms had earlier played a major role in supplying equipment and undertaking large-scale projects, especially in sectors such as power transmission and renewable energy.

The proposed policy change reflects a gradual improvement in India-China relations following years of strain. Diplomatic engagement has picked up, military-level talks have helped ease tensions along parts of the disputed border, and both sides have taken steps to normalise people-to-people and business exchanges. Officials see the easing of procurement restrictions as a pragmatic step to support domestic economic priorities without formally signalling a full reset in bilateral relations.

However, the move is not expected to mark a complete dismantling of safeguards on Chinese participation in the Indian economy. Restrictions on foreign direct investment from China in sensitive sectors are likely to remain in place, and security scrutiny of strategic projects is expected to continue. Government officials emphasise that national security considerations will still guide decisions on allowing foreign firms access to critical infrastructure and public contracts, the report said.

If approved, the rollback of procurement curbs would open the door for Chinese companies to once again compete for a wide range of government tenders, potentially lowering costs and improving project execution timelines. At the same time, it underscores India’s effort to balance security concerns with economic pragmatism as it seeks to accelerate growth, expand infrastructure and manage complex ties with its largest trading partner.