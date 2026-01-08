Mutual funds industry expecting Centre to announce Rs 15 lakh crore borrowing in Budget: Shriram AMC

CHENNAI: The mutual funds industry is expecting the Union government to increase its borrowing to Rs 15 lakh crore in FY27 against Rs 14.2 lakh crore in FY26. Speaking to reporters, Amit Modani, Lead-Fixed Income, Shriram Asset Management Company Limited, said, “We are expecting broadly Rs 15 lakh crore of borrowing in FY27 against budgeted Rs 14.2 lakh crore in FY26 and fiscal deficit likely to be nearly 4.2% to 4.3% as the government has been targeting around 4%. But the main concern remains the State Development Loans segment where the states are borrowing hugely.”

He added, “This could be compensated broadly through the Global Inclusion Index of Bloomberg as it is likely to take of 10% of India’s borrowings. If Bloomberg gives Rs 1.5 lakh crore or Rs 2 lakh crore of inflows out of the Rs 15 lakh crore, I think it will take care of 25% of the borrowing. We are waiting for Bloomberg Bond Inclusion.”

Modani, who recently joined Shriram Group after working in Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), was in Chennai to announce the launch of Shriram AMC’s new fund offer -- Money Market Fund -- which will open on January 19. This is its third fund offer in the Fixed Income segment, except Liquid Fund and Overnight Fund.