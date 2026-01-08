Reliance says it may consider Venezuelan crude if sales to non-US buyers are allowed

Reliance runs the Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat, the biggest in the world, and is known for sourcing a wide range of crude grades to optimise refinery operations. Venezuelan oil, typically heavy and sour, can be attractive for complex refineries equipped to process such grades, provided commercial and legal conditions allow.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but its output and exports have been hit hard in recent years by sanctions, underinvestment and operational challenges. Any easing or clarification that allows sales to non-US buyers could reopen interest from major Asian refiners, including those in India, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing oil markets.

Reliance did not comment further on whether it is currently in talks with Venezuelan suppliers or authorities.