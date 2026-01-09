Agri, dairy continue to be bone of contention between India and US

The US has been asking India to open up a couple of sensitive sectors – agriculture and dairy - as part of the bilateral trade agreement, and this is the primary reason for the two countries not able to close the bilateral trade talks, ‘despite being very near to the closure’, said a government source on Friday. The official further said that the US wanted India to open some part of the agricultural and dairy sector under trade agreement.

“We have been close to the deal several times. Most of the terms have been negotiated. But they asked to open some sectors which are protected in India, even if partially. Now, with a country where the majority of the livelihood is dependent on agriculture, we can’t risk opening it,” said the official. From India’s end, there are no further demands that need to be addressed and thus, both the countries aim to have a mutually beneficial trade deal.



Speaking on the All-In Podcast on January 8, 2026, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the long-anticipated India–US trade agreement lost momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally reach out to then US President Donald Trump to close the deal. According to Lutnick, Washington saw the call as critical to finalising negotiations. Although Modi later agreed to make the call, he said it came too late, with the US having moved on to sealing trade pacts with Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, pushing India out of that round of agreements.