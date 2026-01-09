Gold dips but stays on solid ground as global uncertainty lifts demand

According to analysts reports, expectations around interest rates have also remained favourable for gold. While inflation has cooled from previous peaks, it is still high enough in many regions to erode the real returns on cash and fixed-income investments. At the same time, markets increasingly believe that major central banks are closer to the end of their rate-hiking cycles, and possibly moving toward cuts later in the year. Lower or stable interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not generate interest but benefits when real yields fall.

Another powerful driver behind gold’s strength has been sustained buying by central banks. Many countries, particularly in Asia and emerging markets, have continued to increase their gold reserves as a way to diversify away from the US dollar and reduce exposure to geopolitical and financial risks. This steady institutional demand has created a strong floor under prices and helped gold hold on to its gains even when speculative or retail demand softens, says market watchers.

Physical demand showed a mixed picture on Friday. In India, high prices have started to curb jewellery buying, with consumers becoming more cautious as gold trades near record levels in rupee terms. Dealers have been forced to adjust premiums as shoppers delay purchases in the hope of better prices. In contrast, demand in China has remained relatively stronger, with buyers willing to pay higher premiums to secure physical gold, reflecting both investment interest and lingering concerns about domestic economic conditions.

Looking ahead, according to commodity experts, gold is likely to remain volatile in the near term as markets react to economic data, currency movements and changes in risk appetite. However, the underlying trend remains supportive. As long as geopolitical risks persist, central banks continue to buy and real interest rates stay under pressure, gold is expected to retain its appeal as a defensive and diversification asset. Friday’s modest pullback, therefore, appeared more like a pause in a strong rally than the beginning of any meaningful reversal.