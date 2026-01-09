Multilateral order under strain, India pursuing both self-reliance and rules-based cooperation: Shaktikanta Das

NEW DELHI: India is navigating a rapidly fragmenting global economic order by backing a cooperative, rules-based system while simultaneously strengthening domestic capabilities through self-reliance, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

Delivering the inaugural Bibek Debroy Memorial Lecture, Das said the world is at an “inflection point” as shifting geopolitics and trade policies reshape global governance. Traditional multilateralism, once the backbone of the global economic system, is increasingly under strain due to geopolitical rivalries, protectionism and fragmentation, he noted.

“Institutions that were once the bedrock of the rules-based system are underperforming in their core mandates,” Das said, adding that key international institutions are struggling to deliver amid rising geopolitical contestation.

He pointed out that trade and global supply chains, earlier viewed as neutral enablers of globalisation, are now being used as instruments of disruption and dominance. Trends such as reshoring and friend-shoring—where strategic alliances are prioritised over global integration—are fragmenting established global networks.

“This geo-economic fragmentation extends beyond trade to restricted technology flows, barriers to labour mobility and growing uncertainty over global public goods,” he said. Critical sectors such as semiconductors, rare earths, energy and pharmaceuticals are increasingly being leveraged as tools of influence, exposing vulnerabilities, particularly in dependent economies.