SIP inflows cross Rs 31,000 cr first time, overall AUM down 0.71% to Rs 80.23 tln in Dec 2025

MUMBAI: Monthly inflows into Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) crossed Rs 31,000 crore for the first time. This marked a 5% rise from the previous month and a 17% increase compared to last year.

However, inflows into equity mutual funds fell by 6% to Rs 28,054 crore in December. As a result, the overall assets under management (AUM) declined for the first time in many years, slipping 0.71% to ₹80.23 trillion from Rs 80.8 trillion in the previous month. The industry also recorded net outflows of Rs 66,571 crore during the month.

According to the latest data from the industry lobby Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi) Friday, the inflows into SIPs scaled to Rs 31,002 crore, a first for the segment, in December from SIP inflows hit a record Rs 31,002 crore in December, up from Rs 29,445 crore. This is Rs 16.63 trillion or 20.7% of the total assets.

SIP accounts rose to 9.79 crore, with 60.46 lakh new SIPs registered in the month and the adjusted SIP stoppage ratio was 55%, and the overall at 85%.

Investors have poured over Rs 3 trillion into schemes through systematic investment plans until November, for the first time in a calendar year. The data from Amfi show earlier that SIP inflows in the calendar year touched Rs 3.04 trillion for the first time, up from Rs 2.69 trillion in 2024.

SIPs have emerged as one of the strongest and most reliable engines of growth for the industry. Sustained net inflows, strong market performance, and deepening retail participation, aided by digitisation and financialisation of savings, have contributed to the steady surge in AUM, according to Icra Analytics.

During December, the industry registered 60.46 lakh new SIPs, higher than 57.13 lakh SIPs registered in November, while 51.57 lakh SIPs were discontinued or matured, compared with around 43 lakh SIPs in the previous month.