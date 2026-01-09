SoftBank trims stake in Ola Electric to 13.53% following open market sell-off

SoftBank, through its investment arm SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC, has reduced its stake in Ola Electric Mobility Limited by 2.15%, according to a regulatory filing released today. The Japanese conglomerate offloaded nearly 94.6 million equity shares between September 3, 2025, and January 5, 2026, via open market transactions. After the sale, Softbank now holds 13.53% in Ola Electric.

This divestment marks the second significant stake reduction by SoftBank in the electric vehicle (EV) maker within six months.

The disclosure was triggered on January 5, 2026, when a final sale of 8.4 million shares caused the cumulative disposal to breach the 2% regulatory threshold mandated by SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations.

The stake sale comes at a volatile time for Ola Electric. While the stock (currently trading at Rs 39.5) has struggled significantly — trading nearly 73% below its post-listing high of ₹157.40 and roughly 44% below its IPO price of ₹76 —the first week of 2026 had shown signs of a rebound.

Shares surged nearly 27% in early January as investors reacted to a reported business turnaround in December 2025. The company attributed a December rise in market share (reaching approximately 12% in the latter half of the month) to its new "Hyperservice" initiative, which aims to resolve long-standing service backlogs.

Despite these operational gains, SoftBank’s exit follows a similar move by founder Bhavish Aggarwal divested a 2.2% stake valued at more than Rs 324 crore in the company to repay personal loans. Aggarwal currently holds around 28% stake in the company.