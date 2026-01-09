Vodafone Idea to repay AGR dues in phases till 2041

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea will have to pay its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues in instalments until March 2041, according to a repayment plan approved by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

India’s third-largest telecom operator, in an exchange filing, said it will pay a maximum of ₹124 crore annually from March 2026 to March 2031, followed by ₹100 crore per year between March 2032 and March 2035.

The balance AGR dues will be repaid in equal annual instalments over six years from March 2036 to March 2041. The telco says its AGR dues — including principal, interest, penalty, and interest on penalty — for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 have been frozen as of December 31, 2025.

As per government calculations, the frozen AGR dues amount to around ₹87,695 crore. In a further relief, the DoT will constitute a committee to reassess Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues, whose decision will be final.