WazirX completes recovery token allocation

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX said on Friday that it has completed the allocation of recovery tokens (RT) to all eligible users under the court-approved scheme of arrangement proposed by its parent company Zettai Pte Ltd.

The exchange suffered cyberattack in July 2024, leading to the loss of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in investor funds. In October 2025, the High Court of Singapore officially sanctioned the creditor-approved restructuring scheme proposed by it with modification. This comes after 95.7% of voting creditors — representing 94.6% in value — re-voted in favour of the scheme in August 2025.

Following the platform’s restart on October 24, 2025, WazirX successfully distributed nearly 85% of Rebalanced Net Liquid Platform Assets to eligible users, within 10 business days, as outlined in the scheme.

The allocation of recovery tokens has now been completed within the 60-business days timeline specified in the scheme. Eligible users can view their allocated RTs directly on the “Funds” page within the WazirX app. The recovery tokens are issued to scheme creditors on a pro rata basis, aligned with each user’s Approved Claim. The tokens are designed to ensure that users remain proportionally included in any future recoveries realised by the platform over time.

Under the scheme, recoveries are evaluated in recurring three-month periods. During such an evaluation cycle when at least $10 million is realised, a portion of that value is allocated for the buyback of the Recovery Tokens. If the value recovered by the platform in a period is less than $10 million, the recovery claim isn’t lost; it simply rolls over into the next period and is combined with new recoveries until a distribution becomes viable.

Currently, the recovery tokens are not tradable. Subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements, RTs may become tradable in the future.