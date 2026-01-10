Choppy trade leaves Indian stocks weaker in first full week of January

Midweek brought a brief recovery, as heavyweight stocks in banking, energy and automobiles attracted buying interest. A handful of large-cap names helped lift the indices, allowing the Sensex and Nifty to post modest gains during this phase. This rebound was driven largely by bargain hunting in stocks that had corrected in the previous sessions, as well as some optimism that upcoming quarterly earnings could offer pockets of positive surprise. However, the strength remained selective and did not extend meaningfully to the broader market.

"The markets ended last week on a negative note, reflecting heightened risk aversion triggered by renewed US tariff threats and rising geopolitical tensions. The proposed US tariff measures—largely linked to countries continuing to purchase Russian oil—remain a key near-term overhang for Indian markets. Since late 2025, benchmark indices have seen intermittent corrective phases of 5–8%, with export-oriented sectors such as IT, pharma and select midcaps bearing the brunt of the pressure," says R Ponmudi, CEO, Enrich Money.

Importantly, he added, foreign institutional investor outflows have remained moderate rather than disorderly, pointing to controlled risk reduction rather than panic-driven selling.

Estimates of the potential tariff impact on GDP for FY26 range between 0.5% and 0.7%, depending on the final scope of implementation and any countermeasures. That said, strong domestic consumption, resilient services exports and trade diversification toward the EU, ASEAN and the Middle East continue to provide a partial cushion, said Ponmudi.

The near-term outlook remains cautious over the next 3–6 months, with stabilization likely if diplomatic channels make progress or global trade tensions begin to ease.

As the week progressed, selling pressure returned, particularly in mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which had been among the best performers in recent months. Investors used the midweek rise as an opportunity to book profits, and this weighed heavily on overall market sentiment. By Thursday and Friday, the tone had clearly turned defensive. The headline indices slipped into the red again, and declines accelerated toward the end of the week as traders cut exposure ahead of the weekend and ahead of key global and domestic data releases.

Foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers through the week, which added to the pressure on Indian equities. The persistent outflows reflected global risk aversion and shifting expectations around interest rates and growth, as well as a preference for safer assets in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. At the same time, domestic institutional buying, while supportive, was not strong enough to fully offset the impact of overseas selling.

Sectorally, the week saw a clear divergence in performance. Information technology stocks showed relative resilience, helped by hopes of improved demand from overseas clients and some stability in the rupee. In contrast, sectors such as real estate, healthcare, and several public sector banking stocks faced sustained selling, dragging the broader indices lower. The market breadth remained weak for most of the latter half of the week, with a larger number of stocks declining than advancing, especially in the mid-cap and small-cap segments.