India’s rice exports rebound to 21.55 million tonnes on policy easing, strong supply

India’s rice exports jumped 19.4% in 2025 to 21.55 million tonnes, marking the second-highest level ever, after the government removed all remaining export curbs and supplies improved sharply on the back of record production, according to official sources.

Shipments gathered pace from March as restrictions that had been imposed during 2022–23 were fully lifted, allowing traders to resume overseas sales across key varieties, Reuters reported on Saturday quoting government officials.

The recovery came after a period of subdued exports when New Delhi had limited shipments to protect domestic availability and keep food prices in check following erratic monsoon rains and rising inflationary pressures.

With production rebounding to record levels, supported by better weather and higher acreage, the government relaxed controls, giving exporters the confidence to re-enter global markets. Officials said improved supply conditions helped stabilise domestic prices, making it easier to allow higher outbound shipments without jeopardising local availability.

India, the world’s largest rice exporter, plays a crucial role in global food security, particularly for countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely heavily on its grain. The strong rebound in exports has eased concerns in international markets that had been unsettled by earlier restrictions, which had pushed up global rice prices and tightened supplies.

Traders said demand picked up quickly once curbs were lifted, with buyers returning to Indian suppliers because of competitive prices and consistent quality. The surge in exports also reflects pent-up demand built up during the months of restrictions, as well as India’s ability to ship large volumes due to ample stocks.

The government is expected to continue closely monitoring domestic stocks and prices, but the latest figures underline a sharp turnaround in India’s rice trade, driven by a combination of policy easing and a bumper harvest that has restored confidence in the country’s supply outlook.