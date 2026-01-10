Lemon Tree hotels unveils major restructuring, Warburg Pincus invests Rs 960 crore in Fleur Hotels

NEW DELHI: In a strategic move aimed at unlocking long-term shareholder value and capitalising on India’s hospitality boom, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited announced on Friday a comprehensive reorganization of its business and a significant investment from global private equity giant Warburg Pincus.

The Board of Directors of Lemon Tree Hotels has approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement designed to split the group into two distinct, high-growth platforms. Concurrently, Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Coastal Cedar Investments B.V., will acquire APG Strategic Real Estate Pool N.V.’s entire 41.09% stake in Fleur Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree. Furthermore, Warburg Pincus has committed to infuse up to Rs 960 crore of primary capital into Fleur to fuel its expansion.

The restructuring plan, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, will result in transforming Lemon Tree Hotels Limited into a pure-play, asset-light hotel management, franchising, and digital brand platform, while evolving Fleur Hotels Limited from a subsidiary into a large-scale, growth-oriented hotel ownership and development platform, combining existing assets with a robust pipeline.

Under the scheme, hotel assets currently owned by Lemon Tree will be transferred to Fleur, which will become the group’s dedicated vehicle for owning and developing properties. Lemon Tree will then manage these assets under long-term agreements, focusing on growing its management and franchise network without the capital intensity of ownership.