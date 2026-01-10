SEBI removes nearly 1 lakh videos of ‘finfluencers’ giving stock tips without financial adviser registration

On the status of the high-level committee reviewing conflict of interest issues involving SEBI members and officials, Pandey said the board had discussed the matter at its December 2025 meeting and decided that further deliberations were needed. “Some issues have been raised in terms of public disclosure in a broad sense,” he said.

Commenting on volatility in SME IPOs, the SEBI chief said the regulator does not intervene in pricing or valuation but focuses on the quality of disclosures made to investors. He said SEBI has recently tightened advertising norms to ensure greater clarity. Earlier, it was difficult for investors to distinguish between main board and SME IPOs as key details were buried at the end of advertisements. Under the new rules, advertisements must clearly specify the size and category of the issue.

Pandey added that the SEBI Board has approved the introduction of an abridged version of the draft prospectus to make IPO information more accessible to investors. The abridged prospectus will contain all essential details from an investor’s point of view, including the type of IPO and other key aspects of the public offer. He said a notification making this mandatory will be issued within the next month.

Responding to a question raised by TNIE on National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s IPO, Pandey informed the media that the Board will issue a no-objection certificate for the IPO by the end of this month. “We will give the NOC to NSE by this month end, and the listing and other procedures relating to the IPO will then be taken care of by them,” he said.