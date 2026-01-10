Tesla plugs into Bengaluru with fourth India showroom

Bengaluru, often described as India’s technology capital, has emerged as a key market for electric vehicles, driven by high disposable incomes, a large base of early adopters and supportive state policies aimed at promoting clean mobility. Industry analysts say the city also offers Tesla proximity to a strong ecosystem of software engineers, startups and automotive technology suppliers.

Tesla has been gradually expanding its retail footprint in India since opening its first showroom earlier this year, using the outlets to showcase its electric models, take bookings and build brand awareness in a market where EV adoption is still at a relatively early stage compared with China, Europe and the US.

The company’s growing presence comes as India pushes to accelerate the shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles through incentives, lower import duties for certain electric models and a broader policy push to cut carbon emissions and reduce oil imports. Several global and domestic automakers are ramping up EV launches, intensifying competition in the premium and mass-market segments.

By adding Bengaluru to its showroom network, Tesla is positioning itself to reach customers in southern India more effectively, broadening its national footprint and reinforcing its commitment to one of its most closely watched emerging markets.