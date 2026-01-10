US raises fast-track visa fees, making H-1B and investor visas costlier from March

Under the revised fee structure, the cost of premium processing for most non-immigrant worker petitions filed under Form I-129 has been increased. This category covers a wide range of commonly used visas, including the H-1B for specialty occupations, the E-1 treaty trader visa, the E-2 treaty investor visa, the E-3 for Australian professionals, the L-1 for intra-company transfers, the O-1 for individuals with extraordinary ability, and other work-related classifications. For these visas, the premium processing fee has risen to just under three thousand dollars per petition, up from the previous level of about $2,800. The same higher amount now applies to premium processing for Form I-140, which is used for employment-based green card petitions in categories such as EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3.

Some categories continue to have slightly lower premium processing fees, but these too have been increased. This includes certain temporary worker and religious worker petitions, as well as premium processing for employment authorisation documents and change or extension of status applications that are eligible for fast-tracking. In each case, applicants will now pay more than they did before if they choose to use the expedited service.

USCIS said the increase is the result of an inflation adjustment required under the USCIS Stabilization Act, which allows the agency to update premium processing fees every two years based on changes in the consumer price index. The latest revision reflects inflation over the past two years and is meant to preserve the real value of the service while helping the agency cover higher operating costs and maintain faster processing for those who choose to pay for it.

For employers, especially in sectors such as technology, engineering, finance and healthcare that rely heavily on foreign talent, the higher fees will raise the cost of hiring or transferring overseas workers on an expedited basis. Many firms use premium processing for H-1B, L-1 and O-1 petitions to ensure new hires can start work on time or to avoid business disruption when employees change roles or locations. The increase means that companies filing large numbers of petitions will face higher immigration budgets in 2026.

The impact will also be felt by entrepreneurs and investors using E-1 and E-2 visas, which are often time-sensitive because they are tied to business activities, funding rounds and commercial contracts. For them, paying extra for faster processing is frequently seen as a necessary cost of doing business, and the higher fees add to the overall expense of setting up or expanding operations in the US.

Students and professionals applying for employment authorization or status extensions through premium processing will also see a rise in what they pay, which could be significant for those early in their careers, including graduates on Optional Practical Training who rely on quick approvals to avoid interruptions to their work.

The timing of applications will matter. Any premium processing request postmarked before March 1, 2026 will be accepted at the old fee, while those filed on or after that date must include the higher amount or they risk being rejected and returned. This creates a strong incentive for employers and applicants who already know they will need premium processing to submit their paperwork before the deadline.

According to immigration experts, the fee hike underscores the growing cost of using fast-track immigration services in the US. While premium processing remains popular because of the certainty and speed it offers, the rising price means that companies and individuals will need to weigh more carefully whether the extra expense is justified, especially as immigration costs continue to climb across the board, they say.