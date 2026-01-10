Will Trump's proposal to cap credit card rate catch on in India?

MUMBAI: Since headline grabbing is his favourite pastime, US president Donald Trump, facing very low popularity ratings ahead of the mid-terms, has called for capping interest rates on credit card dues at 10% for a year. Trump says he will no longer let Americans be “ripped off” by credit card companies--whose interest rates of about 20-30% are only about half of what’s being charged in India--citing affordability concerns. Since politicians everywhere are cut from a similar cloth, the issue is likely to get some traction in our multi-hued political milieu as well.

Though no card issuer, including the largest players HDFC Bank, SBI Card and ICICI Bank, chose to speak on the likely impact of this political call on a purely market-economy issue, analysts that TNIE spoke to pooh-poohed the idea as “a wild call that strikes at the very root of free markets and markets-driven interest rate regime” that has finally come here after decades of regulation.

The last vestiges of regulated interest rates were freed first in April 2011 when the then governor D Subbarao gave freedom to pay any rate on savings bank deposits rate, then by his successor Shaktikanta Das in April 2021 by letting micro-finance companies set their own loan pricing but with a cap on the spread.

However, credit card issuers here charge usurious rates, which on an on-month compounding basis totals more than 50% annually on the dues if one chooses to roll over the dues paying the minimum amount. On a monthly interest rate that varies from 3.6% to 3.97% and other charges, a credit card customer pays anywhere between 42 and 50% if they choose to roll over the dues. At the same time if you clear the dues on time, you pay no interest at all and the bank earns nothing for the money for which it has already paid interest.