Trump pushes one-year, 10 per cent cap on credit card interest rates, banks balk

WASHINGTON: Reviving a campaign pledge, President Donald Trump wants a one-year, 10% cap on credit card interest rates, a move that could save Americans tens of billions of dollars but drew immediate opposition from an industry that has been in his corner.

Mr. Trump was not clear in his social media post Friday (January 9, 2026) night whether a cap might take effect through executive action or legislation, though one Republican Senator said he had spoken with the President and would work on a bill with his “full support”. Mr. Trump said he hoped it would be in place January 20, one year after he took office.

Strong opposition is certain from Wall Street and the credit card companies, which donated heavily to his 2024 campaign and to support his second-term agenda.

“We will no longer let the American Public be ripped off by credit card companies that are charging interest rates of 20 to 30%,” Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Researchers who studied Mr. Trump's campaign pledge after it was first announced found that Americans would save roughly $100 billion in interest a year if credit card rates were capped at 10%.

The same researchers found that while the credit card industry would take a major hit, it would still be profitable, although credit card rewards and other perks might be scaled back.

Americans are paying, on average, between 19.65% and 21.5% in interest on credit cards according to the Federal Reserve and other industry tracking sources. That has come down in the past year as the central bank lowered benchmark rates, but is near the highs since federal regulators started tracking credit card rates in the mid-1990s.