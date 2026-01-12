India’s coal production rises marginally in 2025; import decline

With the support of Indian Railways, coal stocks at domestic coal-based thermal power plants stood at 50.31 MT as on 31 December 2025, which is about 17.42% higher than the stock level on the same date last year. The ministry said that, at the current rate of consumption, this stock is sufficient to meet power plant requirements for around 21 days.

According to the ministry, coal stock at thermal power plants crossed the 50 MT mark on 22 November 2025, nearly 80 days earlier than in the previous financial year, when this level was achieved on 9 February 2025. The steady and adequate supply of domestic coal to the power sector has also helped reduce imported coal blending by 54.17% compared to last year.

Coal imports for blending up to December 2025 stood at only 5.5 MT, against 12 MT during the same period last year. Imported coal used for blending had earlier been as high as 35 MT in 2022–23, but this has been gradually declining due to improved availability of domestic coal. The report also noted that coal imports into the country declined by 7.9% during 2024–25 to 243.62 MT, compared to 264.58 MT in the same period of the previous financial year.

This reduction resulted in foreign exchange savings of about $7.93 billion, or approximately Rs 60,681.67 crore. During the current year, coal imports from April to October 2025 stood at 149.80 MT, marginally higher than the 149.23 MT imported during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.