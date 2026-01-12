Net direct tax collection up by 8.8% in FY 26; refunds see sharp fall

The net direct tax collection has increased by 8.82% to Rs 18.37 lakh crore so far in the current financial year till 11 January, data released by the Centre showed. The Centre has budgeted for Rs 25.2 lakh crore through direct taxes in FY26. In order to achieve this target, the collection has to grow by 37% in the next two-and-a-half months.

The tepid growth was owing to net personal taxes growing at a slow 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 9.3 lakh crore during the period. However, net corporate taxes showed a healthy 12.4% growth to Rs 8.63 lakh crore.

The low single digit growth in personal taxation can be attributed to a slew of tax sops given by the Centre in the previous budget. The budget increased the threshold up to which no tax is levied on income from Rs 7 lakh to 12 lakh, making any income up to Rs 12.75 lakh tax free (after including the standard deduction of Rs 75,000).