TCS Q3 profit drops 14% as labour law costs bite

BENGALURU: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a 14% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, mainly due to exceptional costs related to labour law changes, legal provisions and restructuring expenses.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 10,657 crore, compared to Rs 12,380 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the October–December quarter came in at Rs 67,087 crore, a 5% rise from Rs 63,973 crore a year earlier. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit declined 12% from Rs 12,075 crore in the September quarter, while revenue increased 2% from Rs 65,799 crore.

During the quarter, TCS reported exceptional items worth Rs 2,128 crore. This included Rs 1,816 crore for additional gratuity costs and Rs 312 crore for long-term compensated absences after India’s new labour codes came into effect on November 21.

The company also set aside Rs 1,010 crore for a legal claim filed by Computer Sciences Corporation in the United States, which has accused TCS of misappropriating trade secrets.

In addition, TCS incurred restructuring costs of Rs 253 crore in the quarter. The company said termination benefits were paid in line with its policy. The restructuring charge was 77% lower than the Rs 1,135 crore recorded in the previous quarter.