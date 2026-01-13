Actor Jitendra Kapoor and Tusshar sell commercial property for Rs 559.25 crore in Mumbai 

Last year, the Kapoor family made headlines by selling a land parcel in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 855 crore. This land parcel was bought by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited.NTT.

The two transactions are believed to be among the largest real estate deals involving a Bollywood family. Besides the Kapoor family, many Bollywood celebrities are active players in the real estate market of India’s financial capital. Popular actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Rakesh Roshan did multiple property transactions last year.

Chandivali is an emerging residential–commercial micro-market in central Mumbai, known for its strategic location and improving infrastructure.It benefits significantly from its closeness to major employment hubs, including Powai’s IT parks, SEEPZ, MIDC, BKC, and Lower Parel. This combination of strong residential demand, improving social infrastructure, and strategic connectivity positions Chandivali as a stable and increasingly attractive real estate destination in Mumbai.

Jeetendra Kapoor is a veteran Indian actor and film producer, widely regarded as one of the most successful stars of Hindi cinema. He later established Balaji Telefilms, one of India’s leading production houses, which played a major role in shaping Indian television and cinema.

Tusshar Kapoor made his acting debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001) and has appeared in a variety of films across genres, including Golmaal (2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), and The Dirty Picture (2011). However, his acting career has taken a break for the last few years.