Benchmarks turn negative by mid-afternoon, Nifty sits below 25,800 and Sensex under pressure

CHENNAI: The Indian equity market on Tuesday showed a mixed trajectory by the noon trade after an initially optimistic start gave way to selling pressure and caution among investors. When the markets opened in the morning, there was clear optimism. The Nifty 50 index began the session above the 25,800 level and the Sensex was up by a couple of hundred points, reflecting positive sentiment in response to earnings updates and hopes for renewed engagement on trade issues between India and the US.

This early strength was driven by expectations that corporate results and global cues might lift sentiment after a period of volatility.

However, as the morning progressed, the early gains faded and both indices moved into negative territory by midday. The markets encountered resistance and profit-taking, particularly in heavyweight stocks that had earlier supported the rally. Major names, including Reliance Industries, saw declines that offset some of the broader optimism.

The IT sector also contributed to the softer tone, with several large technology firms trading lower amid cautious views on growth prospects and recent earnings trajectories. As a result, the Nifty was trimming its gains and inched slightly below its earlier levels, while the Sensex similarly relinquished its early morning advance. Broader market performance was uneven, with some smaller stocks and sectors showing resilience, but the overall sentiment remained subdued as investors booked profits and reassessed positions.