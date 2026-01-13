Indian IT companies raise fresher salaries for elite AI roles

Indian IT companies are finally breaking their long-standing fresher pay ceiling. After years of entry-level salaries stuck near Rs 8 lakh, top firms like Infosys and HCLTech are now offering Rs 20 lakh-plus packages for select graduates with AI, data and deep-tech skills.

HCLTech has reworked its fresher compensation model. The company is offering Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh per annum to what it internally calls an “elite cadre” of engineers specialising in data and AI, digital engineering, cybersecurity and enterprise skills.

Speaking at the company’s December-quarter earnings call, HCLTech Chief People Officer Ram Sundararajan said: “Two quarters back, we did very proactively talk about the elite engineers. We had shared that our entry-level salaries will have the elite cadre earning 3X–4X of the regular hires anywhere between Rs 18 lakhs to 22 lakhs.”

Infosys also recently said that the entry-level compensation for specialised technology roles now goes up to Rs 21 lakh per annum. The company is launching off-campus hiring for 2025 engineering graduates, with roles such as Specialist Programmer and Digital Specialist Engineer offering packages ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 21 lakh.

Only Few Qualify

Although industry experts said that only a small fraction of graduates qualify for these high-paying roles.

“Very few, only close to 1–2% of freshers qualify for salaries over 20 lakh,” Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital said. “Even within IITs and top engineering institutes, this applies to a very small subset.” She added that advanced AI, cloud and data roles face a 70–80% skill gap.

On similar lines, Roop Kaistha, Regional Managing Director, APAC at AMS, a talent acquisition company, said the Rs 20 lakh-plus packages typically apply to a single-digit percentage of campus hires in large IT services, and are tied to specialised technology roles rather than broad-based onboarding. Despite the premium packages being concentrated at top campuses, recruiters say opportunities will not narrow only to elite institutes.