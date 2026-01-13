Iran crisis halts Punjab's basmati exports, domestic prices drop

CHANDIGARH: The Indian Basmati rice exporters have temporarily halted shipments to Iran in view of the deteriorating situation there. The suspension of export is temporary and done as a precautionary measure.

However, the suspension in export has led to a drop in the prices of basmati rice in the domestic market. If a quintal on an average costs Rs 8,000, the price has dropped by around Rs 300 to Rs 800.

The exporters face payment delays and mounting uncertainties over the last six days. All channels of communication with Iranian importers are completely shut. This has made exporters to coordinate shipments or receive payment confirmations difficult.

Iran has traditionally been one of the second-largest and most reliable markets for Indian basmati rice.

India exported USD 468.10 worth of basmati rice to Iran during April-November of 2025-26 fiscal, totalling 5.99 lakh tonnes, trade data showed.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Ranjit Singh Jossan, governing member of the Basmati Rice Millers and Exporters Association said that the crisis is not limited to direct trade with Iran alone. The trade through Iran has also been hit.

"Transit trade through Iran especially via the strategic Bandar Abbas port, a crucial route for Afghanistan, Turkey, and Russia has also been severely affected. Ongoing instability has forced a halt to shipments through this corridor, further straining global supply chains and disrupting the movement of several Indian commodities, including basmati rice.’’

"If communication with Iran is not restored soon and tangible outcomes do not emerge from India US trade talks, the basmati industry could face a severe financial crisis in the coming days, with long-term repercussions for farmers, millers, and exporters alike,’’ he said.

India exports rice, tea, sugar, medicines, and machinery to Iran, while importing dry fruits, organic and inorganic chemicals, and glassware from Iran, he said.