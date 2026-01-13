Quick-commerce firms drop '10-minute' delivery claim after labour ministry intervention

NEW DELHI: Following an intervention from the Labour Ministry, quick-commerce companies such as Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy have begun removing the '10-minute' delivery claims from all platforms from today.

According to government sources in the Labour ministry, Blinkit has already complied with the directive and removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding. Blinkit’s principal tagline has been revised from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep.”

Other companies like Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy are expected to follow suit in the coming days, the sources said.

“Following a series of sustained interventions, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has persuaded major delivery aggregators to remove the 10-minute delivery deadline,” labour ministry sources said.