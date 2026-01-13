Quick-commerce firms drop '10-minute' delivery claim after labour ministry intervention

NEW DELHI: Following an intervention from the Labour Ministry, quick-commerce companies such as Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy have begun removing the '10-minute' delivery claims from all platforms from today.
According to government sources in the Labour ministry, Blinkit has already complied with the directive and removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding. Blinkit’s principal tagline has been revised from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep.”
Other companies like Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy are expected to follow suit in the coming days, the sources said.
“Following a series of sustained interventions, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has persuaded major delivery aggregators to remove the 10-minute delivery deadline,” labour ministry sources said.
The minister recently held meetings with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy, to address concerns related to delivery timelines.
Recently, the 10-minute quick delivery promise led to a nationwide gig workers’ strike on New Year’s Eve 2025, drawing the Centre’s attention to issues related to delivery workers’ health, safety and income.
During the winter session of Parliament in December, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha highlighted the “pain and misery” faced by gig workers. He demanded tighter regulation of quick-commerce and app-based service platforms, and called for social security coverage, fair wages and dignity for workers
“The move is aimed at ensuring greater safety, security and improved working conditions for gig workers,” government sources said.