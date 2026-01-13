Venezuela turmoil unlikely to rattle India’s oil prices, says Crisil

For India, the exposure is even more limited. Although crude oil is the main item India imports from Venezuela, the volumes involved make up only around one percent of the country’s total crude purchases. In value terms, imports from Venezuela represent a tiny fraction of India’s overall import bill. Indian exports to Venezuela, including pharmaceuticals, textiles and ceramics, are also small and have little bearing on the broader trade balance.

Crisil noted that India’s high dependence on imported oil makes it vulnerable to global price swings, but the current situation in Venezuela does not pose a meaningful threat in the near term because India sources its crude from a wide range of countries. This diversified supply base provides a buffer against disruptions in any single producing nation.

The agency also pointed out that the trade and business exposure of Indian companies to Venezuela is negligible, which means corporate earnings and credit quality are unlikely to be affected by the crisis. For most firms, Venezuela is not a significant market, either as a supplier or as a destination for exports.

Looking further ahead, Crisil said that if political and economic stability eventually returns to Venezuela, the country’s vast untapped oil reserves could attract fresh investment and lift production. Over the longer term, this could add to global oil supply and potentially help ease prices, which would be positive for large importers such as India.

For now, however, the assessment suggests that the turbulence in Venezuela is unlikely to translate into higher oil prices for Indian consumers or additional stress on the economy in the near term, even as the situation continues to be closely watched by energy markets.