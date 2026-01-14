Infosys grows topline, profit slips as cost pressures bite in Q3

The company’s performance during the quarter suggested that while global clients remain selective in discretionary technology spending, they are continuing to invest in projects that promise efficiency gains and long-term cost savings. This has helped Infosys sustain topline growth even in a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty and uneven economic recovery in key markets.

Management indicated that the deal pipeline remains strong, with new contracts and renewals providing revenue visibility for the coming quarters. A greater share of recent deal wins has come from new business, highlighting Infosys’s ability to gain market share and deepen relationships with global clients despite intense competition in the IT services sector.

The slight dip in profit was largely attributed to higher costs, including employee-related expenses, investments in digital capabilities and continued spending on building next-generation platforms and offerings. While these investments have weighed on margins in the short term, the company believes they are essential to remain competitive and to capture growth opportunities in fast-evolving technology segments.

On the outlook, Infosys expressed confidence about the rest of the financial year and raised its revenue growth guidance, signalling that demand conditions are improving and that its order book provides better visibility than earlier anticipated. The improved guidance reflects management’s belief that enterprise clients are slowly unlocking technology budgets, particularly for projects linked to efficiency, automation and digital modernisation.

Overall, the third-quarter performance underlined Infosys’s resilience in navigating a difficult global environment. The company managed to deliver strong revenue growth and strengthen its business pipeline, even as profitability faced pressure. With deal activity picking up and clients increasingly focusing on digital and AI-led transformation, Infosys appears well placed to sustain growth momentum in the coming quarters, although margin recovery is likely to depend on how quickly cost pressures ease and pricing improves across the industry.